Louth area councillor elected as county council chairman

Councillor Tony Bridges was elected the new Chairman for Lincolnshire County Council today (May 17), with Councillor Michael Brookes as his deputy.

Coun Bridges, who lives in Tetney and represents the Louth North division, and has served for six years on the authority.

Councillor Tony Bridges

He was elected chairman – the 34th in the council’s history – at the annual meeting in May, following a year as vice-chairman.

With a keen interest in economic development, Coun Bridges aims to use his position to promote skills development and support new opportunities for employment in the county.

He said: “I am greatly looking forward to serving as chairman and having the chance to meet people and organisations throughout Lincolnshire.

“I’m very keen to promote the county and many of its unique attractions, making it even better known and helping to bring in more tourists.”

During his year as Chairman, Coun Bridges will be supporting the British Heart Foundation as his chosen charity.