Louth cat charity seeks ‘forever home’ for Betsy

A Louth cat rescue charity is seeking a ‘forever home’ for a cat, Betsy, who has been in their care for nine months.

Gemma Annetts, from Kathy’s Kat & Kitten Rescue, told the Leader: “Betsy came into our care after her owner could sadly no longer care for her.

If you could offer Betsy her 'forever home', call 07503 975873.

“She is seven years old and very friendly. She loves to play with her toys, especially any that involve interaction from her foster carer, and she can be quite cheeky at times.

“Betsy has become very sociable, and could live with a dog, but isn’t too keen on other cats. Betsy’s previous owner also told us she was always very good around children.

“She has been spayed, microchipped, fully vaccinated, blood tested, and is up to date with her flea and worm treatment.

“Poor Betsy has been on our care since January, and we really don’t understand why as someone will be very lucky to call themselves her owner.

A previous appeal to find a home for another cat, Cromwell, earlier this year was a success - and he now has a ‘forever home’.

Meanwhile, Kathy’s Kat & Kitten Rescue is pleased to report that their coffee morning in July raised £280, which will support the cats.

Jackie Brocklebank from the charity would like to thank everyone for going along and supporting the fundraising event.