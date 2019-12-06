Louth Christmas Tree Festival launches today

Louth’s Christmas Tree Festival has returned to St James’ Church - and everyone is invited to go along today or during the weekend.

If you missed the festival last year, this is your chance to be amazed by the creativity of our local community.

A festival committee spokesman said: “Come along and bring your friends and families along to enjoy the wonder of this spectacular event.

“We are anticipating an even better display than last year with over 75 trees created by local groups, schools and businesses.

“Make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to vote for your favourite tree and wreath!”

There will be live music plus a raffle, tombola and refreshments available throughout the festival, which is free to enter during the day.

The festival will be open at the following times:

• Friday December 6 from 10.30am until 4.00pm.

• Friday evening event from 7.30pm until 9.00pm (tickets on the door £5, includes refreshments).

• Saturday December 7 from 10.30am until 4.00pm.

• Sunday December 8 from 11.30am until 4.00pm, with a Christingle Service from 4.00pm.