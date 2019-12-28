Louth Churches For Refugees receive support from Freemasons

A local Freemasons branch has presented Louth Churches For Refugees with a £500 cheque, which will support a family who are due to settle in Louth next month.

Harjit Bains, Worshipful Master of Hermes Lodge, presented the cheque to John Troughton, chair of Louth Churches for Refugees, which has Home Office approval to operate under their Community Sponsorship Scheme .

The charitable group is expecting to welcome a family to Louth in late January, and are busy preparing a house for their occupation.

The donated money will help to provide appliances such as a washing machine and tumble dryer.

Mr Troughton said: “I am delighted to receive this very generous donation, which will enable us to purchase much needed white goods for the refugee family who will be settling in Louth very soon.”