Louth councillor resigns from Labour Party

A prominent district and county councillor has resigned as a member of the Labour Party - but insists that she will continue as an independent councillor to work in the interests of the people she represents.

Councillor Sarah Parkin, who represents the Louth South ward on the county council and Priory & St James ward on the district council, announced last week: “It is with the utmost of regret and after considerable thought that I have today tendered my resignation from the Labour Party for personal reasons.

“I still intend to work closely with both Labour groups on ELDC and LCC. I am grateful to have retained the trust and confidence of my group leaders on both councils, Tony Howard and Rob Parker.

“I am very grateful for their support over the last few weeks, and look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Coun Parkin continued: “I will carry on with my councillor roles in the Louth area with enthusiasm and commitment, especially continuing my work on schemes that bring me so much happiness such as the Louth Scouts Community Centre and the Lincolnshire Refugee Doctor Projects.

“My primary aim has always been to work in the interests of the people I represent, and this will remain the case.”