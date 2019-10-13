Louth dance teacher helps brother to win prizes in first contest

A brother and sister duo have entered a Ballroom & Latin competition for the first time - and walked away with second and fourth places.

Ian Brocklesby (45) from Grimsby, decided to compete in a Ballroom & Latin dancing competition in Manchester and approached his sister Gail, who teaches Ballroom & Latin in Louth, to teach him and dance with him in his very first competition.

Ian said: “I never thought at my age and weight that I could do this, let alone get through to the final.

“When I was awarded fourth place in Ballroom, and then later in the day I got second place in Latin, I knew all the hard work that Gail put me through was worth it.

“Although, I think she worked me harder than anyone else to get back at me for all the years we spent as kids fighting and squabbling like siblings do!”