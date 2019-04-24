Louth daredevils join forces to abseil for Samaritans charity

A team of 36 keen fundraisers will be taking a leap of faith as they abseil from the highest building in Hull next week - in aid of the Samaritans charity.

The three-dozen strong team from Louth has already raised more than £2,000 for the charity, in support of friends who have suffered mental ill health in the past, and - in some cases - those who have lost friends to suicide.

Members of the 36-strong team that will be abseiling from 200 feet!

The 36 people who will be taking part in the abseil from 200 feet, at the K2 office building in Hull City Centre, are: Stacey Sowter, Francesca Simpson, Caroline Scott, Phillipa Fairburn, Ben Ranshaw, Ash Rutherford, Sarah Hudson, Kelly Wilkinson, Zoe Hicks, Sarah Pocklington, Tracey Wilkinson, Hannah Bettesworth, Helen Towers, Thomas Armstrong, Thomas Snowden, Michaela Smith, Luke Stanger, Robyn Harvey, Grace McShane, Simon Cook, James Goulder, Luke Marlow, Lottie Smith, Nichola Goulder, Sammie Kerr, Lisa Whitworth, Grace Whitworth, Holly Brown, Devrah Mitchell, Adrienne Ward, Darren Gadd, Lindsay Barrett , Fliss Cooper, Donna Gadd, Amy Rennison and Amie Housam.

The mass abseil will take place on Sunday May 5.

Stacey Sowter told the Leader: “I am so proud of everyone for reaching our £2,000 target.

“We have also offline donations yet to pay in from our raffle ticket sale at Clippers of over £200.

“And, on Good Friday we hosted a Easter bake sale raising a further £180.

“The Consortium also held a pub quiz last Thursday, raising another £80.

“We are plugging the cause at much as possible before the abseil date!”

Stacey continued: “Every year I choose a different charity - they are always close to my heart.

“I have so far raised money for the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research, the Lincs Air Ambulance, and the Alzheimer’s Society.

“This year I wanted to get others involved in my charity work. People are finally opening up about their mental health.

“Unfortunately, I have friends who have felt such desperate need of escape to try and take their own life.

“I feel so privileged to not know how that must feel.

“The Samaritans was there at the end of the phone for someone very dear to me in their time of need.

“Sometimes people don’t feel they can open up to their loved ones about just how low they feel, so the Samaritans are an amazing way of being there for someone as they aren’t involved, a different perspective. If our fundraiser can stop just one person from ending their life then it’s a great job done by us all.

• Visit www.justgiving.com/teams/theresalwaysawaydown to find out more and to make a donation.