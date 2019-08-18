Louth Freemasons make their mark on new building for generations to come

Louth’s new Masonic Hall has come a step closer with the laying of a commemorative foundation stone by Lincolnshire’s most senior Freemason.

Provincial Grand Master Dave Wheeler performed the official ceremony at the site of the new building in Bolingbroke Road on the Fairfield Industrial Estate.

The next stage in the building’s history will be the addition of roof trusses, which is expected during September, writing the next chapter of a story which began in 2010.

Until last year, the Freemasons met in the town’s Queen Street, but members agreed a new venue was required.

Building Fund Secretary, Ian Castledine said: “We first looked into moving premises in 2010 when it looked as though we might lose our car parking facilities in Queen Street due to re-development in the town.

“We looked at several buildings around the town, but could find nothing suitable.

“Then, due to the ongoing costs of keeping the building in a good state of repair and seeing what the Skegness brethren had achieved in creating their new home, we decided to look again.”

Early in 2017 a questionnaire was sent to the members and the majority voted in favour of moving, if new premises could be built.

Contracts on the old building were exchanged at the end of November and the brethren moved out.

However, homelessness hasn’t been too much of an issue, with items in storage and meetings taking place mainly at the Alford and Skegness Centres, but also Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

Mr Castledine said: “Building was due to start in April, but due to some unforeseen delays a start wasn’t made until the second week in May, but the building is really taking shape now.”

To help in fundraising for the new centre, a Founders Brick Wall is being created in the building’s bar, with brethren being invited to buy a space and add their names.

Details of how to get involved are available from the fund Secretary Ian Castledine , who can be emailed at ian@ian-castledine.co.uk.