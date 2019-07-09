Louth great-grandmother raises thousands with charity skydive

A great-grandmother from Louth has raised an incredible sum of money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance after taking part in a tandem skydive - just one week after celebrating her 82nd birthday!

Daredevil Mary Clover, of High Holme Road, loved the experience on June 30 so much that she even took to the skies again later that day to enjoy second skydive!

Mary Clover leaps out of the aeroplane for her skydive.

Mary’s daughter, Nicola, has revealed that at least £2,500 has been raised for the air ambulance, with more donations to be collected.

Nicola said: “She’s still got that beaming smile on her face.

“It was a shock to us too that she did another skydive.

“The first one was so successful, she absolutely loved it. When we asked how she felt she said “It’s out of this world, indescribable, if I could go up again I would”. The beaming smile on her face said it all.

Mary Clover gives a thumbs-up to the camera after completing her skydive.

“While we were sat having a cup of tea afterwards it was announced that any spectators interested in having a go there were some available spaces. Straight away my mum said: “That’s it, I’m going again!”

“When she came down the second time she said “If they do a 3-for-2 offer I’ll go again... but I’ll need a cup of tea first!”

Nicola added: “Hibaldstow Skydive were absolutely amazing with her and I highly recommend it to anyone wanting to have a go.

“I’m so lucky to have her as my mum, she’s such an inspiration!”

Mary Clover prepares to leap out of the aeroplane for her skydive.

• You can still donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mary-clover2