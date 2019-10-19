Louth Leader and Rasen Mail support Christmas shoebox appeal

It’s that time of the year again where our local newspapers team up with the Rotary Club to ask you, our readers, to fill a shoebox and help spread a little happiness across Eastern Europe.

The annual Rotary Shoebox Appeal helps to put a smile on the face of an individual who may have never received a gift in their life.

Spreading festive cheer among those in need in Eastern Europe.

This scheme began in 1994, with the aim of providing each child with a gift for Christmas, but now the boxes are used to give a person a gift at any time of the year.

In addition to Romania, shoebox gifts have been delivered to Belarus, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia and Kosovo.

The boxes are delivered to orphanages, hospitals and street kids, as well as to disadvantaged families and women’s refuges.

Plus, some boxes are given to the elderly in hostels who have no supporting family.

Just this year alone, the Rotary Club confirmed more than 34,000 boxes were delivered to people in Eastern Europe, and this is all thanks to your support and generosity.

To fill your boxes, there are four categories to choose from: toys, teenager, baby or household.

Unsure on what to put in your box? Well, here are some suggestions for you in each of the four categories.

For the toy box, you can fill it with small cars, bouncy balls, jigsaws, Lego, or yo-yos.

Alternatively, you could choose to include a game, skipping rope or cuddly toy.

For the teenage box you could choose from sportswear or memorabilia, writing materials, playing cards, or make up, a hair brush, jewellery, pens and pencils.

In the household goods box, you could fill it with wrapped soap, toothpaste, shampoo, scissors, writing pads and pens, as well as face cream and bandages.

Finally in the baby box (up to 12 months), you could pop in baby wipes, cotton wool, shampoo or talcum powder as well as a baby grow, blanket or small soft toy.

Simply pick up a box from either the Louth Leader office at the Fairfield Enterprise Centre in Lincoln Way, Louth, or the Rasen Hub in Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Then, fill it with good quality items, state on the box which category it is catering for, and then return the box to us for collection.

It is also asked that you please attached a £2 onto the box, as this helps the Rotary Club with the delivery costs overseas.

You can pick up a Rotary shoebox from our office at: Fairfield Enterprise Centre, Lincoln Way, Louth, between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

Please remember your £2 coin to cover transport costs.

The Rotary Club asks that people do not wrap their box, but feel free to decorate the sides with felt tips or crayons.

The final date for the filled boxes to be dropped off at our office is 5pm on Thursday November 14 (Louth), or 12 noon on Friday November 15 (Market Rasen).

• For more information about the Rotary Shoebox Appeal, please visit: www.rotaryshoebox.org