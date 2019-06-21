Louth man’s 24-hour cycle ride for charity

A Louth fundraiser is taking on a 24-Hour Cycle Ride in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Pete Goy, 54, will endure a full 24 hours on a bicycle starting in Louth Market Place tomorrow (Saturday June 22) at 10am and arrive back on the Sunday morning. Pete is encouraging others to join him for the first and last 30 miles where he will do a circular route.

Pete decided to attempt the challenge as he has been on the committee for the annual Louth Run for Life and watches everyone take part in the run every year, he thought it was time to ‘do his bit’.

Being an avid cyclist, Pete is under no illusion that this will be an easy challenge.

Pete said: “This 24-hour cycle ride is a big challenge, I’m not even sure how many miles we will cover.

“The 30-mile loops at the beginning and end are out there for those who would like to join us. We’re requesting that anyone who is willing to join pays £10 per person to go toward the fundraising total.”

Pete is hoping 100 people will join him on either of the 30-mile loops, one beginning 10am on Saturday and the second on Sunday 23rd at 7am, both starting from Louth Market Place.

Sponsor Pete’s fundraising efforts at: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/pete-goys-24-hour-midsummer-madness-cycle-ride

Ben Petts, Cancer Research UK’s Senior local fundraising manager for Lincolnshire, said: “Pete’s challenge is truly a difficult one, to battle the weather, the tiredness and to simply keep motivated for the entire time. I am absolutely delighted that Pete has decided to attempt such a great challenge to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK and combine it with something he enjoys doing.

“We would love people to be in the Market Place at 10am on Sunday to cheer Pete as he completes his challenge.

“We can’t thank Pete enough for his support and want to wish him the very best on the day.”

Pete added: “Cancer Research UK is such a worthwhile cause and I want to raise as much as I can.

“My riding pal Owen will be joining and taking part in the full 24 hours with me. Anyone is welcome to join us for the duration, but this will be a tough challenge. If you want to get involved just ask on the Louth Run For Life Facebook page.”

• The Louth Run For Life takes place on Sunday June 30. Register online at cruk.org/LouthRFL or visit Lovelles Estate agents in the Cornmarket.