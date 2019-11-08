Louth Police issue advice after heavy flooding in the area

Louth Police have been busy responding to people trapped in their vehicles this morning (Friday) in Covenham St. Bartholomew.

In a statement on the Louth Police Facebook page, officers said: “Responding to persons trapped in vehicles this morning.

Flooding in Covenham St Bartholomew. Picture: Louth Police. EMN-190811-140434001

“This is Covenham St. Bartholomew right now. Please please please - if it looks deep it’s likely it is deep! Please don’t try your luck!

“Lots and lots of standing water, flooded roads and dangerous driving conditions. Most are passable but only with care.

“Please drive with great care and only if you have to. If you do drive then please apply a liberal dose of common sense too. Take care out there!”