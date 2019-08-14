Louth - Pride of Place consultation responses are revealed

The responses from a consultation launched by East Lindsey District Council regarding how the public view Louth have been released.

The consultation took place between June 24 and July 8 this year - with 184 election responses received.

All respondents were asked to rate certain aspects of Louth from ‘very poor’ to ‘very good’.

Of those who took part, 43% rated the condition of older buildings as good; 48% rated the appearance of shop fronts as satisfactory; 37% rated the appearance of streets and pavements as satisfactory; 31% rated the appearance of green spaces as satisfactory; 38% rated the community atmosphere as good and 33% rated the cultural activities as good.

As part of the consultation, respondents were also given a list of statements about Louth as a place to live, work and visit and were asked if they ‘agreed’ or ‘disagreed’ with each one.

44% of respondents said they tended to agree that Louth is a busy place with lots of activities, and 39% strongly agreed that it was clear that Louth is an historic town.

Louth

47% of those who took part also agreed that they have a good knowledge of the history associated with Louth.

All respondents were also given the chance to give any further feedback about the town.

One response said: “Overall a great place to live in a lovely part of the world, but there is too much litter and very little evidence of litter removal.

“There are not enough shops and locations to appeal to younger people.

“The town is busy on a Saturday, and Louth prides itself on the range of independent shops which bring in lots of visitors.

“Residents often need to leave Louth to go shopping or have a more modern experience - there needs to be a more balanced offer for visitors and residents to keep the town for everybody.”

Another said: “The market isn’t what it used to be like, it was always busy with stalls in every space, and some of the stalls don’t seem to come anymore or only come now and then.

“The town has too many cafes and could do with something to attract more variety of shops.

“It’s a lovely town - just feel there is something lacking.”

Another response read: “Louth has the potential to be one of the country’s most attractive market towns - but it never quite gets there.”

A further response said: “Louth has lovely interesting small shops, butchers, bakers

“It needs to keep these little shops - they help make it different to other towns. Louth is a lovely place to visit.”

Another person said: “Louth is a lovely unspoilt town.

“People are friendly and welcoming, and everyone enjoys the variety of independent shops that are in the town.

“Parking could do with improving, especially for people who want a long period to park but are unable to walk far.

“The variety of food is very good for takeaway and eating out.”

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Rural Economy and Market Towns at East Lindsey District Council, said: “We’re thankful to everyone who took the time to take part in our recent Louth – Pride of Place consultation.

“The responses we have received have already helped us form an idea of what makes Louth a special place for people to visit and spend time in.

“The survey and the responses have also been included as part of an initial application to Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zone programme.

“We have been clear in our ambition to protect and promote our market towns and this survey was the first part of a wider piece of work we will be doing to help develop each of our market towns.”