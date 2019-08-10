Louth Rotary Club members will cycle over 500 miles for charity

Four intrepid and keen amateur riders are heading for Flanders in September on an epic 512 mile charity bike ride.

Rotary Club of Louth members Alan Curtis, Paul Firth, David Broadmeadow and Joe Burns are aiming to raise over £5,000 to benefit global charity Operation Smile as well as their own Louth Rotary Benevolent Fund.

Operation Smile works in over 80 countries, offering free and life-changing surgery, typically for children and young adults born with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial deformities.

By contrast, the Rotary Club of Louth Benevolent Fund is used to help change the lives of local people and give a financial boost to deserving organisations in the area.

Dementia awareness, LIVES, Blood Bikers, Lend with Care, the Zero Degrees Festival, Women’s Refuge and Louth Hospice are just a few of the groups that have been helped recently.

The four are taking on this very challenging and –for folks from the gentle hills of the Lincolnshire Wolds – surprisingly mountainous route which begins in Metz, winds in and out of Germany, France and Belgium, and ends in Ypres at the famous Menin Gate for The Last Post ceremony, followed by a gala dinner.

The group would be very grateful to gain the financial support of local businesses and individuals.

Donations can be made here

• If you would be interested in joining the team, email louthrotary@gmail.com