Louth student’s parachute jump in aid of RAF charity

A student at King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth, will be taking part in a parachute jump to raise money for the Royal Air Force Association.

Annabel Garrod, 16, is a cadet with the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) and RAF, and she will be doing the sponsored jump with the Royal Air Force Sports Parachute Association (RAFSPA) on September 29.

The Royal Air Force Association provides opportunities and support to the RAF and their families in times of need, as well as RAF Air Cadets.

Annabel said: “Every year, the Association offers scholarships and prizes to cadets, such as flying and gliding scholarships.

“These scholarships are once in a lifetime opportunities, and I feel that something should be given to them in return for their endless support, which is why I am doing this jump.

“My fundraising target is £650 minimum, and I have done various things over the summer to get close to this target.

“I have performed some music at my local RAFA club in Cleethorpes, as well as doing raffles and selling RAFA merchandise.

“I am about two-thirds of the way to my target ,and I am planning on doing more raffles and gigs before my jump.”

The jump will take place at RAF Western-on-the-Green, Bicester, where Annabel will do a one day course before completing the challenge.

Annabel added: “I am feeling really nervous about the parachute jump.

“It is something I never thought I’d get the opportunity to do, but I’m really excited to be doing it for a charity.

“Although I am nervous, I am really looking forward to doing it, and I feel that once I’ve fallen from the aircraft I will be able to enjoy the experience a lot more, as that seems like the scariest part!

“I’m really honoured to be doing this parachute jump for RAFA. It really is an incredible charity.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annabel-garrod to make a donation.