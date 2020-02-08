Louth students learn to stay safe in the community

Multi-agency workshops aimed at making students aware of any potential dangers within their communities have been greeted with approval at Louth Academy.

Year 10 students recently took part in workshops provided by Addaction, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, Lincolnshire County Council, Lincolnshire Police, and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.

Sally Cheetham, from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, with Leon Mison, Joshua Jackson, Erin Ames, and Skye-Paige Robertshaw. (Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd.)

The workshops looked at various topics including healthy relationships, online safety, drugs awareness, far right/hate crime, and road safety awareness.

Students provided positive feedback from these workshops saying that they were able to gain a deeper understanding of all these topics and become aware of potential dangers in their lives and surroundings.

Rob Colbert, Vice Principal at Louth Academy, said: “Students felt at ease to discuss these issues, dispel any misconceptions and find out where they could turn to if they found themselves in situations in the future that they may need help and advice with.”

The multi-agency team visited the Academy again to provide workshops for Year 8 students on healthy relationships, anti-social behaviour, fire safety, online safety and alcohol awareness.

Mr Colbert added: “Students again returned from these sessions with extremely positive feedback and thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“Students said they felt equipped to deal with various issues having learnt some practical solutions to keeping safe in a variety of environments in their lives.”