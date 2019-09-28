Louth Town Council grants on offer for voluntary groups

Louth Town Council is offering grants to help voluntary sector groups working in and around Louth for the benefit of its residents.

In previous years, grants have helped fund a wide range of projects, the purchase of equipment, and the financing of special activities.

Application packs are available from the Louth Town Council office in Eastgate by calling 01507 355895, or by visiting the website: www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/grants-2.

Any charity, voluntary or public sector organisation, working in Louth for the benefit of the local population, is entitled to apply.

If you think that your organisation might benefit from a grant, complete a form and return a paper copy, along with any other required supporting documents, to the Town Clerk at Louth Town Council, The Sessions House, Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AJ by 12 noon on Wednesday October 16.