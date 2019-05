The Louth Independent Traders (LIT) group recently donated £200 to Litter Free Louth for much-needed equipment.

Chairman of the LIT, Gary Denniss, said: “This will allow them to carry on their great work of keeping our town free from litter.

“Litter Free Louth does great work for Louth, and we want to support them.”

If anyone would like to get involved with the Litter Free Louth group, they can contact the group via their Facebook page.

Alternatively, call David Ford on 07730 304334.