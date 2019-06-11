Louth woman’s inventory business wins top national award

A Lincolnshire-based inventory company, run by Louth woman Emma Hamilton, has been crowned ‘Certified and Accredited Inventory Company of the Year’ following awards run by the Institute of Professional Inventory Clerks.

The company, Professional Inventory Management Services Ltd, is run by Emma alongside her colleague Ruth Clayton.

The business is based in Lincoln and serves Louth, Lincoln, Grimsby, Gainsborough - and it is the only triple accredited award-winning independent company in the East Midlands.

Ahead of the announcement earlier this year, Professional Inventory Management Services Ltd was nominated in three categories: Certified and Accredited Inventory Company of the Year; Inventory Company of the Year; and Inventory Clerk of the Year.

The company won the first category, and Emma says she is ‘very pleased’ to have been nominated in the other two categories too.

Emma told the Leader: “We provide a fair, independent, and unbiased service to the lettings industry.

“We are certified, experienced, and accredited professional inventory clerks. We prepare a range of inventory checks which are consistent with the latest technology innovations and legal regulations in the sector. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of property inventory services for letting agents, estate agents, landlords, homeowners, and tenants throughout Lincolnshire.

“The software we use has revolutionised the way inventories are produced and we will beat the competition hands down by producing cost-effective, multi language reports within minutes.

“Since the introduction of the Tenancy Deposit Scheme, all deposits taken for assured short hold tenancies must be registered with an approved scheme. If a dispute occurs between a landlord and tenant regarding the return of the deposit, the scheme will hold back the deposit until the dispute has been resolved.

“It is therefore vital to ensure that every property has an inventory which is accurate and reliable – that’s where we come in.

“Over the years we have specialised in conducting comprehensive property inventory reports. But that’s not all we offer to our clients.

“They can also benefit from our excellent range of other property related services we provide.”

Emma Hamilton, from Louth, is a national award winner with the National Leasehold Group, and in November 2013 she was highly commended as the Leasehold Service Provider of the Year.

Professional Inventory Management Services Ltd has officially been running for two years, with the last 11 months full time.

Visit www.pimsltd.co.uk to find out more about the company.