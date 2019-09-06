Lovely weather for ducks! Crowds turn out for Louth Duck Race despite the rain

It may have been a rather wet weekend, but it wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of those who braved the elements to support the annual charity duck race at Hubbard’s Hills.

The popular event attracted hundreds of participants and spectators on Sunday afternoon, despite the rain – and at least £1,500 was made to support local good causes.

Louth Duck Race hosted by Louth Lions. L-R Stuart Wilkinson, Peter Moore, Malcolm Lamb.

One of the organisers, Peter Moore, told the Leader: “In terms of the weather, it was perfect for ducks, but not so great for the racegoers. However, the few rain showers didn’t dampen spirits at the Louth Lions’ Duck Races.

“Held at Hubbard’s Hills on Sunday, the event attracted hundreds of people.

“The Louth Scouts had a book and cake stall, and were on hand to help the ducks over the course. The Louth Lions also had a barbecue, tombola, water or wine stall, and a welly wanging competition.

“The final pennies are still being counted, but it’s estimated at least £1500 profit was made. The event was sponsored by Lovell Homes.

Louth Duck Race hosted by Louth Lions. L-R Sarah Smith, Georgia Gerrard 3, Vickey Smith, Nathan Gerrard.

“The final race of the day was the Woollis and Son Butchers Race, with the giant Woollis duck taking part.”

The organisers thank all those who supported the day.

Louth Duck Race hosted by Louth Lions.

Louth Duck Race hosted by Louth Lions. L-R Max Loakes 9, Heidi Loakes, Hilary Stubbs, Lenny Evans 2.