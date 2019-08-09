Mablethorpe medical centre celebrates new and improved rating

Following an inspection carried out three months ago, Marisco Medical Practice has been rated as Good by the Care Quality Commission. This follows a previous Requires Improvement rating.

The CQC’s inspectors found that the Mablethorpe-based practice, which provides primary medical care services to its registered list of over 14,000 patients, provides high quality, safe, caring and well-led care to its patients.

Dr Simon Lowe, senior partner, said: “We are delighted to have received this Good rating from the CQC.

“It’s testament to the great care our team provide our patients with, as well as the relationship we have with our patients.

“The whole team has put a huge amount of hard work and determination into improving our rating to the one awarded.

“We have done this through providing the highest quality safe services to our patients.”

The full CQC report on the Marisco Medical Practice is available via the CQC website www.cqc.org.uk and highlights the Good rating achieved by the practice providing safe, caring, responsive and well-led services to all of their patients.

“We are delighted the CQC has recognised the work we have done to improve our rating to Good,” added Ian Blakey, practice manager.

“Our patients are at the heart of everything we do and we are continually looking at where we can improve.”

The practice is part of Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group, which was equally delighted with the outcome of the CQC’s report.

Liz Ball, chief nurse, said: “We know how hard the practice team has worked to ensure they obtained their Good rating and we are delighted for them.

“General practice is challenging at the best of times, so it’s great to see Marisco continuing to build improve the healthcare for the residents of Mablethorpe.”