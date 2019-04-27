Marathon man James ready for next challenge

A Louth man is preparing to run the London Marathon this weekend in aid of a brain and spine charity.

This is the third time that James Thomas, 54, has run the London Marathon - but this year is particularly special.

Brian Moore with James Thomas. EMN-190419-155219001

James lost his mother Pauline in November 2017 after she suffered a stroke.

He explained: “Mum died of a massive intracranial bleed (a type of stroke) in less than three hours.

“There was no way she could’ve been saved. I don’t want to see anyone suffer like this.”

Money raised will go to The Brain and Spine Foundation - who specialise in helping people who survive a stroke, a subarachnoid haemorrhage, or suffer a spinal tumour.

An ex-England rugby player is also supporting the runners.

Non-running captain Brian Moore is lending a hand in terms of fundraising, by supplying signed merchandise such as rugby balls and shirts.

The high-profile fundraising team has been boosted by the likes of boxing journalist Gareth Jones and The Daily Telegraph.

So far, James has raised £1,300 - including Gift Aid contributions.

To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/PaulineThomas1