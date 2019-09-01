Mary raises thousands after ‘double dive’

An 82-year-old grandmother from Louth, who recently completed not one - but two - daring skydives to raise money for charity, can finally reveal how much she has raised.

As reported previously, Mary Clover took part in the charity skydive in June to raise cash for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Mary Clover did her skydive at the end of June 2019.

Later that day, she was given the chance to skydive for a second time - and thrill-seeker Mary eagerly accepted the challenge!

In total, she raised £4,079.25 in donations, and her thanks go to all who supported her.