McFly to play at Market Rasen Racecourse next summer

The first artists for next year’s Jockey Live event has been announced and the event will see the return of a popular band.

McFly will be back in town to perform live after racing at Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday, August 15.

With seven UK number-one singles, five top-ten albums, six sell-out tours and ten million records sold worldwide, McFly are without question one of the most significant British pop acts of the twenty-first century.

It isn’t their first appearance in Market Rasen.

The band played at the second of the Rasen Rocks live music events held at the Legsby Road venue six years ago, which attracted thousands of fans and racegoers.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “McFly is a hugely popular band with a big following and their appearance at the racecourse is sure to be thrilling.

“They proved to be a big hit on the first occasion they performed at the racecourse in 2013 and next year’s concert promises to be another memorable Market Rasen Racecourse event as the band follows in the footsteps of appearances in recent times by the likes of Tom Jones, Madness and Olly Murs.

“Jockey Club Live music and racing events attract enormous crowds and with McFly appealing to all age groups, especially families, I am sure their fans will come from far and wide to enjoy a day at the races and the concert afterwards.”

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one — beating The Beatles’ long-standing record — Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry have become one of the country’s best-loved bands, not to mention major stars in their own right.

Tom has become a wildly bestselling children’s author; Danny a TV mainstay, with his regular appearances as a judge on The Voice Kids; Dougie has combined his burgeoning acting career with a passionate role as an environmental campaigner; and Strictly winner Harry has wowed West End audiences, starring in the hit dance show Rip it Up.

Having taken a break after touring as the pop phenomenon that was McBusted, the band returns with a spectacular live show playing their best-loved mega-hits such as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One for the Radio and Shine a Light.

The Jockey Club Live concerts at Market Rasen Racecourse are a staple in the region’s social calendar and over the past few years have hosted thousands of fans of live music, with performances from artists including Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Kaisers Chiefs and Tom Jones.

The events are renowned for combining a fun filled afternoon at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf.

Tickets go on sale at 8am this Friday, December 6, via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, December 4.

Tickets start at £39.20 for adults and £22.40 for children (inclusive of transaction fees).

Please note: child tickets are limited and for ages under 16.

All T&C’s are available at marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.