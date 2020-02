Police have announced that a missing woman from North Somercotes has been found.

Sandra Avison was reported missing from North Somercotes yesterday evening (Saturday, February 22).

This morning (Sunday), Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to thank everyone for their help and support with our observations appeal.

“We are pleased to confirm and inform you that Sandie has been found and is now safe.

“Thank you to all of you for your concerns and sharing our information.”