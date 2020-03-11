Motorist’s dismay over Cornmarket parking fine

A mortified motorist has challenged the county council after being fined for parking in a disabled bay in Louth - despite the road markings being completely worn off.

Joanne Thompson, from South Elkington, parked up in the Cornmarket in late February in what she believed to be a standard parking bay.

The disabled parking bay markings have been worn off.

She was horrified to find a parking ticket on her car when she returned, and even more disgruntled when her appeal was rejected by the council - despite the ‘Disabled’ road marking having been completely worn off and unreadable.

The appeal was rejected on the basis that there was a small ‘Disabled Parking’ sign nearby - although this sign does not specify which of the many parking spaces in the Cornmarket are reserved for disabled users.

The county council’s appeal rejection letter states: “The council is satisfied that the signs in place are sufficient to indicate the restrictions in place.

“Further to this, there is no legal obligation to display both signs and lines on the carriageway to indicate a restriction.

There is one small sign regarding disabled parking restrictions - but it is unclear which parking bays the sign refers to.

“It is unreasonable to expect the council to maintain road markings in perfect condition at all times. Lines become worn and faded, and sometimes broken by repairs to public services.”

Joanne told the Leader: “I can not accept the council not acknowledging there is a problem with their signage of parking restrictions.

“I do not agree that “the signs in place are sufficient to indicate the restrictions in place”. When seeing the only sign on Google Maps, located on a corner and behind you when driving into the marketplace via Butcher’s Lane, and also the furthest point away from where I parked, I do not agree this is sufficient signage.

“And which spaces/how many does this sign supposedly refer to? I genuinely believed I could park where I did for 30 minutes free of charge.

“The council states ‘there is no legal requirement to display both signs and lines on the carriageway to indicate a restriction’.

“If relying on a sign only, perhaps this should be better positioned, clearly indicating which parking bays it refers to.

“At some point the council deemed it necessary to apply painted restrictions to each parking bay.”

Joanne concluded: “I feel patronised that the response states ‘it is unreasonable to expect the council to maintain road markings in perfect conditions at all times’.

“I am not an unreasonable person. I appreciate lines become worn and faded - but to not even be able to make out one letter of a word?”

Following enquiries from the Leader, Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “There is adequate signage to make the parking bays in Louth legally enforceable. Drivers should check what parking restrictions are in place when they leave their car.

“There is an appeals process in place if people do not agree with a penalty charge notice that has been issued and upheld.”

