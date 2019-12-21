Multi-million pound investment brings adventure to Golden Sands

The holiday park operator, Haven, has announced that its Golden Sands holiday park in Mablethorpe will be part of one of the company’s key developments for 2020.

Haven will be investing millions across multiple sites in England, Scotland and Wales over the winter period, and in Mablethorpe this will include a brand new multi-million pound ‘Activity Adventure Village’ which will replace the funfair that currently exists at the park.

The new facility will offer a climbing wall, new play areas, including a fun sand pit and a huge multi-sports area where young and old can participate in a range of activities, both with free sports play or organised activities through the on park team.

‘Aerial Adventure’ will give guests the chance to take a bird’s eye view of the park as they balance their way across a high ropes course, while the ‘Mini Aerial Adventure’ course is ideal for younger visitors.

Adrenaline junkies take note, as Golden Sands will boast an outdoor tower that will be home to exhilarating activity, ‘The Jump’ which will see guests leaping off 3 metre and 6 metre platforms and landing on a soft giant air-bag, following the success of its launch at Craig Tara earlier this year. Having worked up an appetite, guests can also enjoy something from the new ‘Seaside Treats’ container for a post-activity snack.

Ian Pennell, Senior Operations Director for Golden Sands Holiday Park, said: ‘We’re proud to announce that, in 2020, our holidaymakers and holiday homeowners will have the opportunity to experience first-hand a selection of really exciting new developments at Golden Sands.

“We are entering a further trial stage for our outdoor Activity Adventure Villages and we are confident that our guests will love the new activities on offer next summer.”

Gerard Tempest, Guest and Proposition Director at Haven, added: ‘We are continuing to develop the range of concepts that we first introduced in 2019, taking into consideration the feedback we have received from guests, ensuring they remain at the centre of everything we do.

“As a result of this, as we move into 2020 we are continuing to trial some concepts, testing new ideas and rolling out products that we have finessed.

“We are delighted with the responses we have had so far to what Haven parks will look like in the future looks and feel the further concept trials will continue to give all our guests the best possible experience every time they stay with us.”

Visit www.haven.com for further information.