Musical performances at Wold Newton church

As part of the Lincolnshire Wolds & Coast Churches Festival, All Saints Church in Wold Newton will open its doors for musical performances this weekend.

The church will be open on Saturday September 7 (1-4pm) and Sunday September 8 (10-4pm).

Caroline Illingworth will be accompanied on the piano by Gill Parker.

On both days, a musical performance will be given between 3pm and 4pm.

The first on Saturday will feature Caroline Illingworth, Alto, who was born in Grimsby and spent many years singing in various youth choirs. Caroline is now a member of Louth Choral Society and particularly enjoys singing classical arias.

She will be accompanied on the piano by her singing teacher, Gill Parker.

After hearing Caroline in Wold Newton, concert goers will have a further opportunity to hear her in October as part of the Allegro Appassionata series. The Church organ will be available to play at other times during the day by visitors on request.

On Sunday afternoon, an informal recital will be performed by David and Gill Parker.

Tea and coffee will be available in the Village Hall.

Find out more information by visiting www.lincswoldsandchurches.org