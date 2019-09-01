Nancy bounces back to fitness despite health problem battle

The onset of a medical condition that left a Sutton on Sea woman with severe sight problems has not stopped her from attending her regular exercise sessions - and local residents are being given the chance to have a free trial at their nearest leisure centre.

Until recently, Nancy Chapman, 62, had to use a cane to help support her on and off the equipment – now however, as her eyesight slowly improves, she is becoming more independent by the day, and she puts her good fitness levels down as a reason for her continued recovery.

Her weight loss and healthier lifestyle has also seen Nancy reduce her medication for high blood pressure – which is something she has battled with all her adult life.

“After years of medication, I was fed up with taking it and realised too that I needed to get fit. I was breathless going up the stairs and knew I needed to lose weight,” explained Nancy.

Latest health statistics for Lincolnshire show how, in the East Lindsey District, life expectancy is lower than the national average with levels of excess weight and deaths from cardiovascular disease both higher than the UK average.

For Nancy, her regular visits to Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre - where she goes in the gym and takes part in classes - has seen a significant boost to her health and wellbeing ,

Nancy says it’s about more than just exercise - with new friends made along the way.

Nancy’s eyesight is now slowly improving, although she remains with only partial sight after contracting Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease (VKH disease), which can affect one or several parts of the body. She remains on steroids, but at a reduced level.

Nancy added: “I refused to stop coming here, I would not let it beat me, and everyone here is so helpful that it makes it a lot easier.

“I also have a need to socialise and being here is about getting out and about, meeting people and being healthier.”

In a bid to support people like Nancy to live a healthier and greater life for longer, the team at Station Sports Centre in Mablethorpe, and the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth - which are both run by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture - are inviting people to pop in or call to book a free Body Composition Test, and anyone can have a three-day free trial of the facilities.

• For more details, visit the leisure centres or call 01507 472129 (Mablethorpe) or 01507 607650 (Louth).