New director appointed at Louth accountancy office

Regional accountancy company Duncan & Toplis has appointed a new director to its Louth office.

Rachel Barrett has started her new role after a successful decade-long career at the top 30 UK accountancy practice.

Rachel will joining the current director of the Louth office, Nick Cudmore, who has been in the role for 12 years.

Managing director Adrian Reynolds said: “Rachel has had a fantastic career at Duncan & Toplis over the past 10 years and her ideas for the future of the Louth office are really impressive.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact that she has as she grows the team and our presence in Louth.”

Following her promotion, Rachel said: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed as the new director of the Louth office and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team.

“The town is experiencing an exciting period of growth and expansion, so it’s my job to ensure we’re part of that growth and that we can support it with quality financial guidance and business advice.

“I’m really excited to be working with them and making the most of their knowledge and passion for the area as we work to support a wide range of businesses.”

Since obtaining her ACCA accountancy qualification in 2009, Rachel has progressed from senior and management positions through to associate director, and now to director.

During this time, she has also established a family business and became vice chair and chair of finance at a secondary academy.

Rachel added: “Starting a business has given me unparalleled insights into the challenges facing small family-owned businesses and a working knowledge of what goes on behind the scenes.

“This has given me a deeper understanding of what my clients deal with on a day-to-day basis. Taking on the role of chair of finance at an academy has also been extremely insightful, an experience which will be really valuable at our Louth office as we have a large academy client base.

“Client care is the main focus for the team and offering a personalised service is our biggest asset so I’m looking forward to bringing my ideas to the mix as we look to the future.”

Current director of the Louth office, Nick Cudmore, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Rachel to Louth office and I’m very much looking forward to working with her as we develop our fantastic team here in our corner of Lincolnshire.

“She brings years of financial expertise to the table which our colleagues and clients alike will benefit from.”