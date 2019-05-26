New maternity hub launched in Mablethorpe

A new maternity hub has been launched in Mablethorpe this month, bringing together all the services that new parents might need for their little one.

The new hub, which is part of an NHS programme aimed at bringing services together, launched at the Mablethorpe Children’s Centre on May 1.

Maternity Hub launch at Mablethorpe Children's Centre. Town Crier David Summers.

An NHS spokesman said: “Our pilot hubs bring together Midwives, Children Centres, Health Visitors, home birth and breastfeeding groups.

“The day was successful and has promoted great collaborative working between the various services and charities in the area.

“All can now operate under one roof providing a much more streamlined service to our families.

Better Births NHSE said: “Community hubs should enable women and families to access care close to home, in the community from their midwife and from a range of other services, particularly for antenatal and postnatal care.”

Maternity Hub launch at Mablethorpe Children's Centre. Angela Smith of Baby's Basket.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, added: “Maternity hubs in our children’s centres really benefit parents who are about to have children by bringing all support services under one roof, right on their doorstep.

“It gives many mothers and their families added confidence and piece of mind, knowing that they can access their local children’s centre to get expert support.”

Maternity Hub launch at Mablethorpe Children's Centre. Mablethorpe midwives L-R Karen Horne and Hayley Loftus