New Mayor takes the chains for Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea

The new Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, Councillor Carl Tebbutt, was elected by the town council last week, with Coun Helen Parkhurst as his consort.

Coun Tebbutt told the Leader: “I moved to Mablethorpe from Loughborough in 1975 to start a business and have remained here since.

“Over the years I have been involved in many community groups. I was Chairman of the Mablethorpe Carnival for nine years during one of its more successful periods through the 1980s, and I have been active in youth and adult football in Lincolnshire for 25 years variously as team manager, club chairman, referee and more lately playing and organising ‘walking football’.

“I have also served on the committees of many other organisations in the area.

“During my mayoral year I want to support both youth and activities for the older population locally, so my nominated charities are the Men’s Shed and Meridale Youth Club.”

Donations to the Mayor’s charities can be made via the Town Clerk at the Town Council Offices.

Email clerk@mastc.co.uk or call 01507 613644 / 613645 for details.

Coun Tebbutt added: “I am looking to a very busy year and to meeting many of our local population at events and meetings while I am out and about.”

Coun Tebbutt takes on the role from Steve Palmer (pictured with wife Pauline), who stepped down this month.