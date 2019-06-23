Nigel Limb ‘races the waves’ once again!

A visually-impaired man from Sutton on Sea was invited as the guest rider at the ‘Race The Waves’ event on Bridlington beach earlier this month.

Nigel Limb (left), who was left comatose for 11 days and partially blind after a speed racing accident in 2015, still retains his love for motorbikes.

It was, therefore, a real honour for him to take part in the 1950s themed event, riding the 1961 Triumph he has owned for almost 30 years.

He also enjoyed a ride in a 1950s’ Ford Coupe hot rod on the drag strip on South Beach.

Visit www.southcliff.co.uk/event/racethewaves for further information about the event.