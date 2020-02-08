Nominate your coastal community hero for the Gregory Cup

Residents are invited to make nominations for community-minded individuals or groups, in the Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea area, who could be the winner of this year’s Gregory Cup.

Members of the public are asked to nominate local people who have undertaken voluntary works, projects or assistance that have made a difference to the community.

The Gregory Cup was introduced in 2017 by former councillor Michael Gregory and his wife Ann-Marie, in remembrance of a family member.

The couple are still part of the group who choose the winner each year.

Call the Town Clerk’s office on 01507 613645 by the end of February to make your nomination.

The selection will take place in early March.