Children at North Cotes CE Primary School have fallen in love with their brand new gazebo, which has been built on their playing field thanks to a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The new gazebo was installed by Pentagon Play (South) Ltd.

Children with the new mud kitchen.

A spokesman for the school said: “It is a fantastic outdoor learning space for our children who absolutely love it.”

A ‘mud kitchen’ was also installed by the same company, and this has also been well received by the youngsters.