North Thoresby vet’s charms will bring comfort to mourning owners

A veterinary nurse is bringing some comfort to bereaved pet owners – and raising funds for an animal rescue sanctuary.

Heather Sparks has been inundated with requests for her beautiful charms containing hair or ashes of pets that have been put to sleep.

The keepsakes are proving so popular among colleagues and clients at Eastfield Veterinary Hospital, North Thoresby, that she is selling them.

Profits are being donated to charities, including Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home in North Somercotes.

Charms take two days to make with liquid plastic being set in moulds, which can contain colouring, glitter, or pet ashes, hair or feathers.

Heather, who has worked at the vets for three years, said: “I’ve always loved arts and crafts and decided to have a go making a charm for myself.

“When I found they worked nicely with feathers, I tried using dog hair, which was also really effective, and you can use them as keyrings or charms for a necklace.

“Some clients have requested ashes of their pets to be placed inside so they can have them as a keepsake.

One family ordered six charms for each family member after they lost their dog, so they could have a memento of their much-loved pet.”

The charms are on display at the veterinary hospital.

They cost £40 and profits are donated to charity.

Heather added: “One of the charities we will support is Ark and we will also be choosing some other worthy causes.”