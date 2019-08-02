Offer your support to bereaved people in the Louth area

The South Humber Cruse area is appealing for volunteers to support people in the community who are struggling to cope after the death of a loved one in the Louth area.

Last year, the local charity supported adults and young people who have been bereaved by giving them one-to-one and group support.

‘Awards for All’ have recently provided £9,983 in funding to enable them to train new bereavement volunteers and supervisors.

Cruse relies heavily on the dedication and hard work of its volunteers to deliver this vital service.

All volunteers are fully trained and supported by a supervisor.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer for Cruse, phone 07867 312658 or email south.humber@cruse.org.uk