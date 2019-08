The annual motorbike run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice will take place on Sunday, September 1, with riders and watchers welcome.

The run will head out from the Willingham Woods picnic area at Market Rasen at 11am.

The route will take the riders through the Lincolnshire countryside, before finishing, as always, at The Splash (Royal Oak) at Little Cawthorpe near Louth, at around 4pm, where there will be burgers on sale and a raffle.

For more information, please call 01472 571265.