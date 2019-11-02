Pancreatic cancer campaign returns to Louth

For the fifth year running, St James’ Church will glow with purple light during November as part of the Purple Lights for Pancreatic Cancer campaign.

Organised by individuals affected by the disease, the campaign is a way to remember loved ones lost to pancreatic cancer, as well as celebrate the lives of those who have survived and raise vital awareness of the disease during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

Purple Lights for Pancreatic Cancer is supported by charities such as Pancreatic Cancer UK and Pancreatic Cancer Action, and the campaign involves lighting purple focal points in villages, towns and cities all over the UK in November, which is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

Almost 10,000 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the UK each year.

Sadly, less than seven per cent of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer survive five years or more, and despite being the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, the disease receives less than three per cent of UK cancer research funding.

Local ‘Purple Lights’ organiser, Sarah Parker, said: “We have organised St James’ Church to light up in memory of those who have been taken too soon from this disease, their loved ones, and those who are still battling.

“We are delighted to be raising awareness of this dreadful disease by taking part in the Purple Lights for pancreatic cancer campaign.

“We hope that by lighting up St James’ Church in purple, we will help put a spotlight on a disease that many people still know so very little about. We would like to thank the following companies for sponsoring this light up: Wholeistic, Bill Wood of Louth Rotary Club and Howdens.

“Also, GRS for carrying out the work, and Nick Brown and his team for allowing us to do this again.

“We are also holding a coffee morning and Christmas fair to raise funds on Saturday November 16 at Trinity Church, starting at 10am.”

• If you would like to take part or find out more, visit purplelightsuk.org or e-mail info@purplelights.org.uk.