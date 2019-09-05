Party and book signing for Nick Louth’s latest thrillers

Local author Nick Louth is to mark the launch of two new thrillers, The Body on the Shore and The Body in the Mist, with a party and book signing for readers at a hotel in Louth.

The new paperback editions are books two and three in the DCI Gillard crime fiction series. The author has achieved cumulative global sales of over half a million across seven thrillers.

The front covers of the two latest thriller novels by Nick Louth.

Nick Louth made his big breakthrough with Bite, which topped the UK sales charts for several weeks in July in 2014, but has gone on to pen another six thrillers, most of which have got into the top 100 on Amazon.

At least two more books in the DCI Gillard series are in the pipeline.

Nick’s party and book signing will take place at The Priory, Eastgate, this Thursday (September 12) from 7pm until 9.30pm.

Tickets are £7, and include a complimentary glass of fizz, a light supper, and a voucher for £2 off the price of the books (valid for one night only). Tickets are available from Off The Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street, Louth.

Alternatively, reserve your tickets by emailing ludensian.books@yandex.com and collect on the door.