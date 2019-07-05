Past and present pupils celebrate school’s 25 years!

A village primary school has celebrated its 25th birthday in style, with a special reunion event for staff and pupils from the past and present.

North Somercotes CE Primary School officially opened at its current building, in School Lane, back in 1993/94.

North Somercotes CE Primary School celebrates 25th year.

The reunion event, on Friday June 21, included a showcase of children’s work and the wider life of the school, a historical display in the school hall, summer refreshments from the award-winning school kitchen, dance and choir performances in the playground, and guided tours around the school site.

Ex-pupils, staff members and governors went along to enjoy the nostalgic occasion.

Headteacher, Paul Floyd, said: “It was a wonderful afternoon celebrating the rich history of our school.

“It was great to see the children engaging with our invited guests and sharing stories and memories of our school, past and present.

North Somercotes CE Primary School celebrates 25th year.

“A huge thank you to everyone who worked so hard to put this event together.”