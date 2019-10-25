Pet reunited with family after epic journey from Rotherham to Louth!

The Ark Animal Rescue & Retirement Home in North Somercotes has reiterated the importance of micro-chipping your pets, after it was discovered that a stray female cat brought in to them from Louth had somehow managed to come all the way from Rotherham!

The cat, named Spirit, is a pedigree house cat which had escaped from its home last spring.

An Ark spokesman said: “Spirit’s elated owner arranged for her collection and she’s now back where she belongs.

“This demonstrates the importance of micro-chipping our pets, even house cats.”