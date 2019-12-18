PICTURES: Louth’s Winter Market brings in the crowds!

Residents and visitors to Louth enjoyed yet another festive bonanza on Sunday, at the town’s winter market, hosted by the district council.

There was a wide variety of stalls including crafts, food and gifts, plus a live musical performance from Moonshiners, Pitoru’s Japanese Art Face Painter, ‘Twist and Make’ balloon modelling, and a visit from Santa, thanks to Louth Lions.

Louth Winter Market. L-R Nikki Shaw and Patti Marson of NKZ Designs, Sutton on Sea

East Lindsey District Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “We were delighted to welcome a variety of different stalls, traders and entertainers to our Louth Winter Market on Sunday and we hope everyone who attended had a wonderful time.

“Our markets play an important role in bringing people to the area and helping our town centres thrive, that’s especially the case during the winter season markets as shoppers look for gifts or some local produce for the festive meal.”

The popular event ensured that the festive feeling continued, following a very successful Christmas market - organised by Louth Independent Traders - just two weeks previously, which attracted several thousand people to the town centre.

• Did you attend the winter market? Email your views to louthleader@jpimedia.co.uk.

Louth Winter Market.

Louth Winter Market. L-R Tony Howkins, Jerry Gale and Simon Plumb with craft ales.

Louth Winter Market. L-R Jo Frier and Karene Leonnard with upcycled and eco friendly gifts.

Louth Winter Market. L-R Elliot Gray selling hot chestnuts to Edward Topliss of Louth.

Louth Winter Market. Lee and Julie Houghton with their wooden gifts. Beach Junkie.

Louth Winter Market. L-R Sarah Hunter, Dale Hunter, Olivia Hunter 6, Martin and Jane Chapman.