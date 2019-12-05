PICTURES: Record turnout for Louth Christmas market

There was festive fun for thousands of visitors in Louth’s town centre at the weekend, thanks to yet another very successful Louth Christmas Market.

It has been estimated that this year’s attendance was the best ever, according to Gary Denniss, the chairman of the event’s organisers, Louth Independent Traders.

Gary told the Leader: “It was a cracking day with some fantastic entertainment.

“We would never be able to put this event on without the fantastic volunteers that work tirelessly all day; we thank each any every one of you so very much.”

Gary would also like to thank the many members of the public who went along to support the event on the day.

On the main stage in the Market Place, there was a wide variety of entertainment throughout the day including Louth Wind Orchestra, Ant McAndrew singing, Churches Together choir, ‘Once Upon A Party’ with Anna and Elsa, Studio 2000 dancing, the Meridian Singers, Dilly Leak & Friends singing and the Kidgate School Choir, followed by the Christmas lights switch-on by the Mayor of Louth at the end of the day.

Singer Charlie Buck and musical duo Identity Crisis were late additions to the itinerary, and the Louth Independent Traders would like to thank them for getting involved in the event.

Other contributors deserving a special mention include the Lincolnshire 4x4 Response team who manned the gates; Tom Tooleys who provided the fairground rides; WA Jaines & Son for providing the stage, John Barkers solicitors for providing a First Aid area; the Earthbound Misfits for entertainment (who dressed at giant robots and performed around the town); and the comperes, Steve Riley and Gav Roberts.

The ‘Selfies With Santa’ stall raised a fantastic £96 to support the local food bank.

Louth Independent Traders would also like to thank Taylor Wimpey for £1,000 towards running costs.

Gary said: “We are so grateful for this generous donation. It’s great to see a company like Taylor Wimpey support the community of Louth.

“They have really helped to make this year’s Christmas Market a special one for the people in the community. On behalf of everyone involved in Louth Christmas Market, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for supporting us.”

Rob Curry, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We pride ourselves on supporting local communities in which we build our homes.

“The annual Louth Christmas Market is an important date in the community’s calendar, and we do hope that everyone had a great time at the event.

Churches togeather choir

“Christmas is a time of year for spending quality time with friends and family and we’re so glad that we could support an event that allows people to do just that.

“On behalf of everyone at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, I’d like to wish the people of Louth a Merry Christmas and a very happy new year.”

Louth Rotary club

Piper Mathew age 3