PICTURES: Seventeen good causes benefit from 2018/19 Mayor’s charity funds

Seventeen local good causes received cheques at a special presentation last week, with former mayor, Councillor George Horton, sharing out the money he raised at various charity events throughout his mayoral year (2018-19).

Coun Horton, whose term as the Mayor of Louth came to an end last month, held fundraisers including name cards, charity car boot sales bingo sessions at the Royal British Legion, and several smaller events during the year, raising almost £2,000.

Former Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, presented cheques to 17 local charities and organisation.

Coun Horton told the Leader: “You get so much support from the community throughout the year, and then when it comes to deciding who to give some money to, it can be very difficult!

“The organisations that have benefitted today are all really great. I would have liked to have been able to give them all more, but there is only so much you can do in one year.”

Coun Horton added: “They’re all tremendous, and this is just a small token of appreciation for all the hard work that these organisations put in.”

Here is the full list of organisations supported by the former mayor’s cheques:

Former Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, presented cheques to 17 local charities and organisation.

1. Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA)

2. Louth Navigation Trust

3. Louth Air Cadets

4. Zero Degrees Show chorus

Former Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, presented cheques to 17 local charities and organisation.

5. Marie Curie Louth

6. Royal British Legion

7. Louth Choral Society

8. Louth Dolphins

Former Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, presented cheques to 17 local charities and organisation.

9. Zero Degrees Festival

10. Louth Museum

11. Louth Brownies and Guides

12. Louth Hockey Club

13. Louth Run For Life

14. Louth Men’s Shed

Former Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, presented cheques to 17 local charities and organisation.

15. Louth Community Larder

16. Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

17. Louth Scouts

Former Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, presented cheques to 17 local charities and organisation.

Former Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, presented cheques to 17 local charities and organisation.

Former Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, presented cheques to 17 local charities and organisation.

Former Mayor of Louth, Coun George Horton, presented cheques to 17 local charities and organisation.