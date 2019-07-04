PICTURES: Seventeen good causes benefit from 2018/19 Mayor’s charity funds

Seventeen local good causes received cheques at a special presentation last week, with former mayor, Councillor George Horton, sharing out the money he raised at various charity events throughout his mayoral year (2018-19).
Coun Horton, whose term as the Mayor of Louth came to an end last month, held fundraisers including name cards, charity car boot sales bingo sessions at the Royal British Legion, and several smaller events during the year, raising almost £2,000.
Coun Horton told the Leader: “You get so much support from the community throughout the year, and then when it comes to deciding who to give some money to, it can be very difficult!
“The organisations that have benefitted today are all really great. I would have liked to have been able to give them all more, but there is only so much you can do in one year.”
Coun Horton added: “They’re all tremendous, and this is just a small token of appreciation for all the hard work that these organisations put in.”
Here is the full list of organisations supported by the former mayor’s cheques:
1. Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA)
2. Louth Navigation Trust
3. Louth Air Cadets
4. Zero Degrees Show chorus
5. Marie Curie Louth
6. Royal British Legion
7. Louth Choral Society
8. Louth Dolphins
9. Zero Degrees Festival
10. Louth Museum
11. Louth Brownies and Guides
12. Louth Hockey Club
13. Louth Run For Life
14. Louth Men’s Shed
15. Louth Community Larder
16. Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
17. Louth Scouts