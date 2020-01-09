Planners approve final phase of 240-home plan in Louth

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has today (Thursday) approved the ‘detailed particulars’ relating to 160 new homes to be built off Grimsby Road in Louth - despite the concerns of residents and town councillors.

The application related to the final phases of a 240-home application, to be accessed via Howard Fields Way off Grimsby Road, which was granted outline planning permission back in July 2017.

By a margin of 6:2 votes in favour, committee members approved the detailed particulars relating to the erection of 34 detached houses, 59 pairs of semi-detached houses, and eight detached bungalows (160 homes in total).

The other 80 homes from the 240 house scheme had already received full planning permission, and construction works are already underway.

At the meeting, one resident of nearby St Mary’s Park, Sarah Lambell, raised “severe concerns about flooding” on behalf of herself and neighbours.

Louth Town Councillor Maurice Bellwood said that “substantial changes” to the original plans had led to nearby residents feeling a sense of “disappointment and mistrust” in the planning process.

A district councillor for the area, David Hall, raised further concerns relating to the increase of traffic volume, which he said would involve 1,200 additional cars - despite there only being one entrance/exit to the new estate.

He also highlighted the lack of safely-accessible footpath for pedestrians coming and going into the estate.

During the subsequent debate between planning committee members, Coun Terry Aldridge noted the concerns raised by the three speakers, and said he believed that the planning committee was “building up major problems for the people of Louth”.

However, Coun Helen Matthews proposed the motion for approval, seconded by Coun Neil Jones, and the detailed particulars were approved.

