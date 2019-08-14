Planners give thumbs up to second phase of Louth development - despite concerns from residents

The second phase of a major housing development in Louth has been approved - despite fears residents could be subject to increased flooding and traffic.

The scheme, the second phase of Cyden Homes’ Park development, was given the green light when East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee met last week.

The development will comprise of two detached bungalows; four pairs of semi-detached homes; 28 detached homes; one block of six terraced houses; three blocks of four terraced houses, one block of four bungalows, plus associated garage blocks, provision of an attenuation pond and play area, and construction of internal access roads.

Since the first phase of the development was started, residents have reported concerns that the area will see ‘over-intensification’ and an increased flood risk.

One resident told councillors the housing amounted to ‘excessive cramming’ and that traffic was ‘already backed up’ when combined with that of other nearby developments.

ELDC Councillor Ros Jackson said both phases have ‘long been deeply unpopular with local residents’, particularly in the context of other nearby large developments in Chestnut Drive, the former Louth Football Club ground and Monks Dyke Road.

She said: “So Trinity ward is subject to a lot of building work and planning applications, even for Louth, a town taking on a disproportionate percentage of the district’s planned housing growth.

“There are justifiable concerns about the town’s capacity to improve its infrastructure to be able to deal with such an influx.”

Louth Town Council has also objected to the plans. Louth Town Councillor Lynne Cooney said: “The proposal is over intensive and over bearing.”

She acknowledged some late changes which shifted some planned bungalows but said they were ‘not enough’. Other concerns included the safety of a childrens’ play area near to a pond.

Councillor Ros Jackson raised concerns that traffic data was incomplete or out of date saying it did not account for the ‘intense’ development over the past two years.

The applicant said there were a number of mitigation measures in place.

Steven Ibbotson, architect for Cyden Homes, said the housing was allocated in the council’s local plan, in fact, he said the number of houses was a 20% reduction on the plan’s own figures.

He also read evidence which showed how during heavy rainfall in June there had been no flooding incidents on Eastfield Road.

“The engineered SUDS solution [from the first phase] works,” he said.

In a report submitted to ELDC, Cyden Homes say the site will include a number of mitigation measures.

It reads: “The scheme design follows best practice recognised guidance, taking account of climate change over the lifetime of the development.

“The proposed development constitutes sustainable development and would not lead to adverse impacts that would significantly or demonstrably outweigh the benefits. The proposed development will also deliver a range of social, economic and environmental benefits.

“The drainage scheme is designed to ensure adequate storage and free-board within the development to avoid/improve flood risk to adjacent areas.

• The northern part of the site was granted planning permission in 2016 with a commencement on site in the summer of 2017. The development is known as The Park with 18 dwellings completed.

• An outline application was submitted for the site last year by the land owner but this was withdrawn, following discussion with Cyden Homes Ltd. The full application submitted by Cyden Homes is an extension of The Park.