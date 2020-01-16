Plans for 250 new homes in Louth

A planning application has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council which could see 250 new homes being built in Louth.

The application, submitted by Gleeson Regeneration Ltd & Metacre Homes, was validated by the district council last week.

The plans would see 110 detached houses and 70 pairs of semi-detached houses built on the land off Brackenborough Road.

This application also includes associated garages, provision of three attenuation ponds, areas of open space and a children’s play area, the erection of a pumping station and a sub station, construction of a vehicular access, pedestrian access, and internal access roads.

A planning document, submitted by Lincs Design Consultancy on behalf of the applicants, states that the proposed site “already benefits from outline planning permission” for more than 170 dwellings, following a separate application which was approved back in December 2018.

The site is also partly allocated for housing within the East Lindsey Local Plan (2018).

