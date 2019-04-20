Plans for £2m school sports hall in Louth make progress

A £2 million school sports hall in Louth will create much-needed space, and bring PE standards up to the minimum recommendations, say school bosses.

An application for the new facilities at King Edward VI Grammar School (KEVIGS) has been submitted to ELDC.

Documents also outline the next seven years’ plans by the school, including an aim to retain a full-size football pitch, refurbish the existing activity hall to create a new ‘Physics and Engineering Centre’, and refurbish the science labs.

The reports say the school’s existing facilities, which feature two badminton courts, were built when the school had 580 pupils – it now has 900, rising to 1,000 by 2021/22.

“A new school with a 1,000 pupils would have a minimum four or five badminton court sports hall,” says the reports.

“Plus decent changing rooms – our pupils change in classrooms.”

The report also laments how its main field is “usually waterlogged between December and February” and a lack of facilities means PE becomes class-room based for that time.

“Our new facilities would give us a dedicated Sports Hall but also a dedicated Fitness Suite and Aerobics/Dance Studio that would help children enjoy more sport and mean children could have more time playing sport during the winter months,” says the report.

The plans, which have the support of Sports England, Louth Town Council and Magna Vitae, will see a focus on education and local clubs but will not be used by the public.