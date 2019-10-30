Plans for new apartments and shops on Louth car parks

Two car parks in Louth could be replaced by new apartments and shops under a developer’s latest plans.

Applicant Mr Neil, wants to build 13 flats and two commercial units on Sharpley’s Court and Horton’s Yard – off Pawnshop Passage – as well as convert an existing building into a single storey home.

How the proposed new apartments could look.

Documents submitted on Mr Neil’s behalf by Lincs Design Consultancy, say the plans will “drastically enhance the site by providing a character and well-designed building”.

“The proposal will provide a more active and positive sense of enclosure to Pawnshop Passage, inviting people into the town centre,” they say.

The proposals will leave five on-site parking spaces, accessed from Kidgate.

The apartments will be one and two bed and at its highest the block will be three storeys – stepping down to two-and-a-half.

The developer says he is aiming for a contemporary feel which respects the surroundings, while the addition of the shops along Pawnshop Passage aims to avoid conflict with patrons leaving Joseph Morton pub opposite.

He concludes the proposal would be sustainable and have no adverse impacts on the area.